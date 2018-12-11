× Country Day’s Justin Ibieta named Friday Night Football Prep Player of the Year

(WGNO)- Country Day Quarterback Justin Ibieta was named Friday Night Football Prep Player of the year announced Tuesday afternoon. Ibieta, a Junior, completed 191 of 295 passes for 2,870 yards and 38 touchdowns with just five interceptions. He rushed 147 times for 1,023 yards and 17 touchdowns, accounting for 55 touchdowns. In the playoffs, he accounted for all 16 touchdowns scored by the Cajuns. He threw for 11 scores and ran for five touchdowns in leading Country Day to an unbeaten regular season, the number two seed in Division two and to the semifinals as par of the 11-1 season, the best in school history.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video