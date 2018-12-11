Christmas Tree Cheese Ball! Would you eat it?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Cheese and Christmas? Test Kitchen Taylor is trying it with a Christmas Tree Cheese Ball!

Christmas Tree Cheese Ball

16 oz cream cheese

1 1/2 c white cheddar

1/4 c chives

1/2 cup craisins

1/4 c parmesan cheese

1 tbsp garlic salt

1/4 c parsley

1/4 cup dill

nuts and craisins to decorate

Combine cream cheese, white cheddar chives, craisins, parmesan cheese, and garlic salt in food processor until smooth.

Wrap in plastic wrap and use a funnel to get a cone shape, chill until firm.

Roll cheese in parsley and dill and decorate! Serve with crackers.

