Christmas Tree Cheese Ball! Would you eat it?

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!
Cheese and Christmas? Test Kitchen Taylor is trying it with a Christmas Tree Cheese Ball!
Christmas Tree Cheese Ball
16 oz cream cheese
1 1/2 c white cheddar
1/4 c chives
1/2 cup craisins
1/4 c parmesan cheese
1 tbsp garlic salt
1/4 c parsley
1/4 cup dill
nuts and craisins to decorate
Combine cream cheese, white cheddar chives, craisins, parmesan cheese, and garlic salt in food processor until smooth.
Wrap in plastic wrap and use a funnel to get a cone shape, chill until firm.
Roll cheese in parsley and dill and decorate! Serve with crackers.
Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!