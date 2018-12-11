Carla’s Menu: Warbucks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS – On this Carla’s Menu, I’m on Magazine Street in the historic Uptown district to show you the brainchild of Chef Todd Pulsinelli's new restaurant Warbucks.

Former executive chef of August, Chef Todd and his wife Elizabeth opened this playful space that incorporates his love of 90's hip-hop and skateboarding. Some of the food is even served on re-purposed skateboards.

They offer new-American cuisine, all made from scratch.

Chef Todd says, "The food is all very technique driven from all my days cooking in fine dining, we're just trying to present it in a more casual way."

I featured the “Potato Crisp P&J Oysters.” “Shrimp rings,” “This Burger,” “Octopus and Beans” and “charred broccoli and cauliflower Caesar salad.”

And for dessert, a crushed praline cookie with brown butter ice cream.

Plus, the bar offers fresh cocktails and three different daiquiris, my favorite being the Warhead. They also have a frozen lemonade, which is great for kids.

Warbucks is open every day. Located at 3218 Magazine Street.