× Ted to return? Possibility says Payton

Saints head coach Sean Payton said the rehab of wide receiver Ted Ginn from October knee surgery is on schedule, and he could return this season.

Payton, in his conference call with reporters Monday, mentioned both Ginn and offensive lineman Josh LeRibeus as possible returnees from injured reserve. But, only one can. Each NFL team is allowed to bring two players back from IR in season, and the Saints have already use one of those moves on wide receiver Tommy Lee Lewis.

Ginn, in 4 games this season, has 12 catches for 135 yards, and two touchdowns.

In 2017, Ginn had 53 receptions, 4 for touchdowns.