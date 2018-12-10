STPSO: Missing 10-year-old found hiding in the woods

MANDEVILLE – A 10-year-old boy who ran away from a correctional center over the weekend was found this morning hiding in the woods.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office began an intensive search for Nicholas Olano Jr. on December 8 after he was reported missing from a facility near Mandeville.

A STPSO helicopter, a Louisiana State Police helicopter, a drone, K-9 units from the B.B. Rayburn Correctional Center, and deputies on ATVs and on foot searched for the missing boy.

Olano was found at 8:42 a.m. on Monday morning hiding in a heavily wooded area, and he was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Despite being other tired, cold, and hungry, he appears to be in good health, according to the STPSO.