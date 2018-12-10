Send us your Santa photos 🎅

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- As the Hallmark Channel will tell you, Holiday traditions are oh, so important! One that never gets old is photos with Santa Claus!

Some kiddos aren't huge fans of the experience, which is often times, the most hilarious of results.

Send your Naughty or Nice Santa photos to pics@wgno.com and you might see your sweet loves on Good Morning New Orleans!

Featured in the video above, my precious cousin, Leighton, who is #notimpressed in to meet Kris Kringle in Baton Rouge. Not to mention, adorable Lily and Jojo! Only the coolest girls in NorCal!

