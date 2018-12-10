NOPD looking for missing Algiers nursing home resident

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing 68-year-old man missing from an Algiers nursing home.

Norman Taylor left the nursing home against doctors advice in the 4500 block of General Meyer Avenue around 7:45 p.m. on December 9 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since, according to the NOPD.

Taylor is about 6’1” and weighs about 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Norman Taylor is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040.

29.934444 -90.007727