New Orleans Fashion Week is looking for models! 💋

NEW ORLEANS — Mark your calendars! New Orleans Fashion Week is seeking fresh faces for #NOFW9!



Here are some of the details:

If you’re a female, New Orleans Fashion Week is seeking women that are 5’7″ or taller. They’re looking for both regular and plus size models, which means sizes 0-4 and then sizes 12-20. To be considered, please wear all black attire to your audition, heels are a must.

For men, Fashion Week is seeking 5’11” or taller. Pant sizes need to be between 30-34. Please wear all black to your audition, dress shoes are required.

The auditions will take place in person at three different locations:

GULFPORT – 01/12/19 – 3-6pm

Gulfport Premium Outlets

10000 Factory Shop Blvd.

Find the set up near the food court.

BATON ROUGE – 1/13/19 – 3-6pm

Vanguard Paul Mitchell

12158 Coursey Blvd.

NEW ORLEANS – 1/19/19 – 3-6pm

Riverwalk Mall

500 Port of New Orleans

New Orleans Fashion Week will take place March 24th through the 30th.

According to their website, “New Orleans Fashion Week is the catalyst and driving force that unites fashion professionals in a series of high-end runway shows, presentations, pop-up boutiques, networking opportunities and social experiences. The annual event has advanced the careers of designers, models and artisans through various outlets including, Project Runway, American Next Top Model and Fashion Weeks worldwide!”

