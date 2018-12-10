× MMJ—Visual Storyteller

WGNO and News with a Twist are looking for a visual storyteller and/or MMJ.

If you are a news/web producer or photojournalist and you can weave a good story with words, natural sound, and video we should talk. It is not necessarily an “on-air” position. So if you can shoot, write, be creative and don’t like having your face on air, this could be the perfect position for you.

We need someone who is an excellent storyteller. You must be creative, a strong writer, a good communicator and have solid news judgement.

This position will produce original content—human interest stories, unique series, original digital and social media content—for on air and social media.

Responsibilities include:

* Producing original stories and videos for on-air, wgno.com and social media platforms.

* Writes stories for the web and social media

* Ability to shoot and edit video and sound

* Ability to enterprise stories

* Perform other duties as assigned.

* Ability to pitch stories

* Excellent verbal and written communications skills.

* Must be able to work flexible schedules, including nights, weekends, and holidays.

Email or send cover letter with links to your best writing and digital news products to Rick Erbach, News Director, WGNO/WNOL, One Galleria Blvd, Suite 850, Metairie, LA 70001 or email to rerbach@wgno.com. Must apply online as well at http://www.tribunemedia.com/careers

