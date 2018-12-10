× LSU Williams and Delpit honored by Football Writers Association of America

BATON ROUGE – LSU put three defensive players on the All-America team for the Football Writers Association of America, the organization announced on Monday afternoon.

Safety Grant Delpit and cornerback Greedy Williams were both named to the FWAA First Team, while linebacker Devin White was a second team selection.

Delpit, a sophomore from Houston, Texas, earned his fourth first team All-America honor for 2018, while Williams picked up his second first team All-America recognition.

Delpit had previously been named first team All-America by the Associated Press, Walter Camp Foundation and Sports Illustrated. Delpit was also one of five finalists for the Nagurksi Award, which is presented annually to the top defender in college football.

Williams, who was one of three finalists for the Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back, earned first team All-America honors from the Walter Camp Foundation, while being a second team selection by the AP and Sports Illustrated.

White, who was named the winner of the Butkus Award as the top linebacker in college football, has landed first team All-America honors from the AP, Walter Camp Foundation and Sports Illustrated.

White finished the 2018 season ranked second in the Southeastern Conference in tackles with 115 and he’s 10th in the league in tackles for loss with 12.0.

Delpit finished with 73 tackles, including 9.5 for losses and 5.0 sacks for the 11th0-ranked Tigers. He also led the SEC in interceptions with five.

Williams had 33 tackles to go with two interceptions and nine pass breakups this year for the Tigers.

Article Courtesy of LSU Sports Information Department.