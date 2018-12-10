× LSU Preseason Ranked Fourth

BATON ROUGE – The LSU gymnastics team, the defending Southeastern Conference champions, is ranked No. 4 in the NACGC/W preseason poll, the organization announced Monday.

The Tigers totaled 1,891 points and two, first-place votes. UCLA finished with 1,961 points for first with 20 first-place votes. Oklahoma earned the second spot with 1,959 points and 25 first-place votes. Florida finished ahead of the Tigers in third place with 1,946 points.

LSU heads into the 2019 season ranked in the top-five of the preseason poll for the sixth-straight season. The ranking also marks the 22nd consecutive season in which LSU is ranked in the top-15.

In 2019, LSU will face off against a preseason top-25 team in all but one meet. The month of January features meets against No. 8 Cal, No. 14 Auburn, No. 3 Florida, and No. 6 Alabama.

2019 Preseason Coaches’ Poll

December 10, 2018

Rank, Team, Points(First-Place Votes)

1. UCLA (1,961 points) (20 first place votes)

2. Oklahoma (1,959 points) (25 first place votes)

3. Florida (1,946 points) (9 first place votes)

4. LSU (1,891 points) (2 first place votes)

5. Utah (1,783 points)

6. Alabama (1,672 points)

7. Georgia (1,585 points) (1 first place vote)

8. California (1,526 points)

9. Michigan (1,517 points)

10. Kentucky (1,481 points)

11. Nebraska (1,361 points)

12. Arkansas (1,341 points)

13. Denver (1,286 points)

14. Auburn (1,281 points)

15. Washington (1,253 points)

16. Boise State (1,183 points)

17. Oregon State (1,005 points)

18. Ohio State (989 points)

19. Missouri (912 points)

20. Arizona State (862 points)

21. Stanford (831 points)

22. Illinois (809 points)

23. Minnesota (798 points)

24. BYU (749 points)

25. NC State (704 points)

Article Courtesy of LSU Sports Information Department