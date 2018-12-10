Let Travel Girl Stephanie Oswald get you ready for your holiday travels

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Travel Girl Stephanie Oswald is back with some great tips to help you get the most out of your travels this holiday season.

You can get all of these tips and much more at travelgirlinc.com, where you can download a free digital issue.

Don’t miss out on some great opportunities for luxurious trips to Mexico, some pro tips on staying hydrated on flights, and much more.

Traveling during the holidays can be extremely stressful, but if you stick with the Travel Girl, you’ll have the best travels of the whole year!