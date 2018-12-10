Gunman cleaned out pockets of laundromat customers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man who robbed three people at a laundromat. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened at about 6:00 in the morning on Thursday, December 6. A man entered the Laundromat Zone in the 8800 block of South Claiborne and pointed a revolver at the back of one man then demanded his wallet.

After the first victim complied, the gunman robbed two other people who were also inside the business at the time. Police say that he left the business and headed north on Eagle Street.

Nobody was hurt, and police released surveillance video of the attack.

According to police, the robber was about 5'4" tall and wore a black cap and ski mask over his face.

