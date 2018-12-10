× French Truck Coffee Shop robbed at gunpoint

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who robbed the French Truck Coffee Shop on Magazine Street last night.

The robbery occurred just after 6 p.m. at the French Truck location in the 1200 block of Magazine, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The unidentified suspect entered the store, pointed a gun at two employees, and told them to take him to the safe.

One employee placed an undisclosed amount of cash from the safe in a brown paper bag, according to the NOPD.

The armed robber searched forced the employees to lie on the ground and then searched the store before fleeing.

The suspect is approximately 5’4” and he was wearing a black baseball cap, black hoodie, blue paisley bandana, and black and white Adidas tennis shoes, according to the NOPD.

29.939184 -90.070863