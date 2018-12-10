× Freeze plan for the homeless activated

NEW ORLEANS – It’s time to bundle up Monday night.

Plunging temperatures have triggered the activation of the city’s freeze plan.

The National Weather Service predicts that temperatures, factoring in wind chill, will drop below the threshold of 35 degrees Fahrenheit for more than four hours overnight Monday, December 10th, prompting safety precautions.

Temporary overnight shelter will be provided for homeless residents.

The public is asked to call the New Orleans Police Department’s non-emergency number, (504) 821-2222, to report someone in need of shelter.

Individuals needing shelter will be accepted, free of charge, at the following locations under the following conditions: