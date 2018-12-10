Emmys for ‘Wild Bill’ Wood & WGNO News with a Twist photojournalist Justin Abshire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORLANDO - A big night at the Emmy Awards for WGNO News with a Twist.

"Wild Bill" Wood and photojournalist Justin Abshire were big winners.

"Wild Bill" and Justin won an Emmy for their series "Wild Bill's Amazing Kids" which is sponsored by your friends at the Keating Law Firm.

Two stories were winners here.

The first about the Louisiana girl who's on a mission across America to actually hug a cop in every state.

And the other story is about a financial money man who's just fourteen years old.

And "Wild Bill" won for writing.

The stories that brought home the writing gold for "Wild Bill" are his features about the drive through diva at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen who sings the menu to customers who drive through.

And "Wild Bill" won for writing a story on Louisiana's last traveling typewriter repairman.