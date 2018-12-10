Elvis: From King of Rock and Roll to King of the Crosswalk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Elvis fans, time to book a flight!

Just north of Frankfurt Germany, where Elvis Presley was stationed as a U.S. soldier in the 1950's... the city has installed traffic lights with images of the King of Rock and Roll! The red light shows a silhouette of the singer with his microphone and the green light is all about the hip swing.

There is already an Elvis Presley Square there, so this is the perfect addition for Elvis fans.

Typically, the internet would tell you that they were "shook" by this display of creativity... but in this case, we're "all shook up."

