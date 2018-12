The Saints are NFC South champs in back to back years for the first time.

But, that is only part of the process said Saints head coach Sean Payton. He spoke with reporters Monday via conference call.

The Saints, 11-2, regained the number one seed in the NFC Sunday night after the Bears defeated the Rams.

If the Saints win their last three games, they will set a club record for victories, and play all of their playoff games at the Superdome.