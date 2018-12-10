× Deputy shot on Veterans Boulevard

Metairie – The Jefferson Parish Sheriffs office is investigating a shooting involving a deputy.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto says the deputy was shot around 10:30 Sunday night in the 6400 block of Veterans Boulevard in Metairie.

He says the deputy was responding to a disturbance involving 38-year-old Tyronne Louis.

Louis was allegedly trying to flee the scene.

Sheriff Lopinto says, when the deputy chased Louis, the suspect pulled a gun and fired several times.

The deputy was shot multiple times and is listed in stable condition.

Officials are now searching for 38-year-old Tyronne Louis.

If know anything about this case, call CrimeStoppers at (504) 822-1111.