All-Louisiana Honorable Mention for Nicholls’ Francesca Curteis

THIBODAUX, La. – Nicholls State University senior forward Francesca Curteis was listed on the All-Louisiana Women’s Soccer Honorable Mention team, as the selections were revealed Saturday night in a release by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.

Already deemed an All-Southland Honorable Mention recipient, Curteis spearheaded the Colonels with seven goals and 15 points this season, including back-to-back two-goal outings against Jackson State (Aug. 31) and Alcorn (Sept. 2). During league play, the Llanfyllin, Great Britain, native buried a goal versus UIW (Sept. 21) and Northwestern State (Oct. 21).

Curteis scored more goals this season than she had the past three seasons combined, closing her storied Nicholls career fifth in shots per game (1.87), sixth in goals per game (0.22), eighth in points per game (0.53), tied for eighth in goals (12) and tied for 10th in total points (29).

2018 LSWA All-Louisiana Women’s Soccer Team

First Team

Name – School – Pos. – Cl. – Hometown

Alex Thomas – LSU – F/D – Sr. – New Orleans, La.

April Trowbridge – Northwestern State – F – Sr. – Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

Kati-Jayde Cunningham – LSU Shreveport – F – Sr. – Stonewall, La.

Adrienne Richardson – LSU – F – So. – Oakdale, Minn.

Lucy Parker – LSU – D – So. – Cambridge, England

Haileigh Adams – Grambling State – D – So. – Pasadena, Calif.

Kyra Montes – Centenary – F – Jr. – Shreveport, La.

Nomvula Kgoale – Louisiana Tech – MF – Sr. – Polokwane, South Africa

Kaylee Holt – Grambling State – F – So. – South Jordan, Utah

Brittany Caserma – Northwestern State – F – Sr. – Murrieta, Calif.

Caroline Brockmeier – LSU – GK – Sr. – Tallahassee, Fla.

Honorable Mention: Kailey Pena, Grambling State; Carolina Martins-Gomes, LSU Shreveport; Havana Johnson, McNeese; Sofia Olsson, Southeastern Louisiana; Abbey Newton, LSU; Florence David, Grambling State; Marlena Cutura, LSU; Francesca Curteis, Nicholls; Jaelyn Peeples, Louisiana Tech; Connor Barker, Louisiana Tech.

Player of the Year: Alex Thomas, LSU

Freshman of the Year: Chioma Eriken, Southern

Newcomer of the Year: Adrienne Richardson, LSU

Coach of the Year: Brian Lee, LSU

