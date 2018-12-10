× All-American AP First Team Honors to Delpit and White

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Devin White and Grant Delpit continue to rack up national honors as the defensive duo has been named to the Associated Press First Team All-America squad, the organization announced.

LSU cornerback Greedy Williams and placekicker Cole Tracy earned second team All-America honors from the AP giving the Tigers four spots on the squad. The AP selects three All-America teams each year.

White, who last week was named the recipient of the Butkus Award as the top linebacker in college football, has also earned first team All-America honors from Sports Illustrated and the Walter Camp Foundation.

White finished the 2018 season ranked second in the Southeastern Conference in tackles with 115 and he’s 10th in the league in tackles for loss with 12.0.

Delpit, who was a finalist for the Nagurski Award as the nation’s top defender, earned his third first team All-America honor in 2018. Delpit was also named first team All-America by Sports Illustrated and Walter Camp.

Just a sophomore, Delpit finished with 73 tackles, including 9.5 for losses and 5.0 sacks for the 11th0-ranked Tigers. He also led the SEC in interceptions with five.

Tracy, LSU’s graduate transfer kicker, led the SEC in field goals with 25 and in field goal percentage at 86.2 percent. He also finished second in the SEC in scoring with 113 total points.

Tracy, who was a finalist for the Lou Groza Award as the nation’s top kicker, earned his third second team All-America distinction from the AP. Tracy was also second team All-America from both Sports Illustrated and Walter Camp.

Williams, a finalist for the Thorpe Award as the top defensive back in college football, had 33 tackles to go with two interceptions and nine pass breakups this year for the Tigers. Williams had previously been named a first team All-America by the Walter Camp Foundation and he picked up second team honors from Sports Illustrated.

Article courtesy of LSU Sports Information Department.