50 years later, man finds Diane Keaton’s wallet

NEW YORK -- After 50 years, an abandoned storage locker revealed a long-lost wallet that once belonged to actress, Diane Keaton.
A treasure hunter named Anton Lulgjuraj found the wallet after purchasing what was left of a unit at Life Storage in New York.
Keaton tweeted with a link to an article about Anton’s discovery, “This is the craziest story! I don’t remember losing this, but I’m not surprised because I’ve lost my wallet many times.”
The treasure hunter says he doesn’t want a reward... he would just like to return the wallet to the Oscar winner.
