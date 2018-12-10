50 years later, man finds Diane Keaton’s wallet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- After 50 years, an abandoned storage locker revealed a long-lost wallet that once belonged to actress, Diane Keaton.

A treasure hunter named Anton Lulgjuraj found the wallet after purchasing what was left of a unit at Life Storage in New York.

Keaton tweeted with a link to an article about Anton’s discovery, “This is the craziest story! I don’t remember losing this, but I’m not surprised because I’ve lost my wallet many times.”

This is the craziest story! I don't remeber losing this but I'm not surprised because I've lost my wallet many times! Thank you, Mr. Lulgjuraj! https://t.co/bfLaG9oD1P — Diane Keaton (@Diane_Keaton) December 4, 2018

The treasure hunter says he doesn’t want a reward... he would just like to return the wallet to the Oscar winner.

Follow Kinsey on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.