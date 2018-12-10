5 children killed in house fire

YOUNGSTOWN, OH – Five children are dead following a fire Sunday at a home on Youngstown’s south side.

The fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of Parkcliffe Avenue.

Five children died— two died inside the house and three died at the hospital— ABC affiliate WYTV confirmed to News 5.

The ages of the children are 9, 3, 2 and a set of 1-year-old twins, according to WYTV.

One firefighter was treated at the scene and another one was treated and released from the hospital.

Their mother was also injured in the fire. She escaped and was taken to the hospital with her condition unknown, according to WYTV.