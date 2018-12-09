Zachary High School wins back to back class 5A championships
-
Dome time: Karr goes for 3rd consecutive 4A championship vs Warren Easton
-
Clash coming: Destrehan advances with win over Terrebonne, will host 5A champ Zachary in semis
-
Andrew in charge: Robison leads 22nd seeded Hahnville Tigers to win at Walker in 5A playoffs
-
Purple reversal: Robison wins arbitration case, will play Friday night
-
Amite wins first state title since 2004
-
-
Tigers win first playoff game since 2003: Slidell over Central Lafourche in 5A
-
Staying home: Destrehan running back John Emery announces his commitment to LSU
-
Karr wins third-straight state title
-
11-year-old girl ‘handles her own’ on middle school’s football team
-
No evidence of negligence in football player’s death, Georgia sports association says
-
-
Precision: the Lutcher High School band
-
High school football players suspended for running naked with Oreos wedged in buttocks
-
True sportsmanship shines through at state football championships