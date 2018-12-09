Willie, Will and the new Wave offense

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans -- In the span of just 8 days, Tulane parted ways with one offensive coordinator, and hired another. Will Hall is the new O.C. in town, and for Head Coach Willie Fritz, it happened quickly because he knew the former offensive coordinator at Memphis was his guy.

"When the season got over and we decided to make that change, I started looking around and his name kept popping up," Fritz said. "So that's the direction we went in, and I actually didn't interview anybody else."

"This kind of happened fast," Hall said. "I was really excited about the opportunity. Obviously I came down here when Memphis played here this past year, saw what this place had to offer. Of course I know a lot about Willie Fritz and what he's about as a person. His values, his beliefs definitely marry-up with mine."

The timing poses an interesting situation, with Tulane having one more game left under their current offense. But it also is a head-start for Hall to see his new team in action.

"This is a unique advantage for me because I kind of get to sit here and watch them practice, evaluate talent, evaluate where I feel like they fit-in, jump-in on the recruiting process and give input on that as far as personnel and where we want to go in that direction," Hall said.

Once the bowl game is in the rear view, they'll hit the ground running with a new-look, up-tempo Green Wave offense.

"It's going to be primarily what he's done," Fritz said. "We'll do that and we'll add some things that we've done as well."

"We want to be able to play really, really fast," Hall said. "We'll build it on playing really fast. We'll built it with tempo. We want to always have the ability to slow down. But it's easy to slow down. It's not easy to speed up."

A unique twist to this story, is that before Hall was the offensive coordinator at Memphis, he was the O.C. for the Ragin' Cajuns only two seasons ago-- the same team Tulane is set to face in the Cure Bowl on Saturday.