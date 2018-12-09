× Thanks Bears! Chicago win over Rams makes Saints again top seed in NFC

The Saints rallied to beat Tampa Bay, and the Bears defeated the Los Angeles Rams 15-6 Sunday night. Those two results make the Saints the top seed in the NFC with three games to play.

If the Saints win their last three games, they will host any playoff games in the Superdome.

New Orleans was the number one seed in 2009, when the Saints defeated Arizona and Minnesota to reach the Super Bowl.

The Saints and Rams have the same record, 11-2, but the Saints own the tiebreaker thanks to a win over the Rams at the Superdome in November.

The Saints play at Carolina next Monday night. Carolina started the season 6-2, but has lost five games in a row.