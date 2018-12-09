Karr beats Warren Easton to become class 4A champions… again!
-
Dome time: Karr goes for 3rd consecutive 4A championship vs Warren Easton
-
Eagles in the house: 1958 team hopes to see state title for Easton in 2018
-
Karr wins third-straight state title
-
State championship huddle: Prep classic coaches speak at Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation quarterback club
-
Friday Night Bands: A championship band at Edna Karr High School
-
-
Friday Night Bands: The Warren Easton Fighting Eagles
-
Karr wins big over Carver 31-19 on Friday Night Football
-
Un-bear-able: Rummel falls to Catholic on last second field goal
-
Dome bound: Curtis returns to Dome, will play Catholic again for Division I championship
-
Edna Karr destroys Landry Walker 40-0 on Friday Night Football
-
-
Amite wins first state title since 2004
-
Staying home: Destrehan running back John Emery announces his commitment to LSU
-
Rummel beats Riverside 37-34 on Friday Night Football