× Hill climbed: Saints win NFC South with 25 straight points at Tampa Bay, finish off Bucs

A lackluster performance quickly turned into one of the Saints’ better wins of the season.

Saints jack of all trades Taysom Hill blocked a Tampa Bay punt midway thru the third quarter that jumped started a Saints 28-14 comeback win at Tampa. The win sealed the first back to back division championships in franchise history.

“To be able to win a game when you don’t play your best in one area or another is significant,” said Saints head coach Sean Payton.

Hill’s blocked punt set up a one yard touchdown pass from Drew Brees to Zach Line. Brees then scored on a 1 yard TD run. Mark Ingram added a 17 yard TD run to give the Saints a 25-14 lead.

The Bucs had taken a 14-3 lead with 26 seconds to play in the second quarter on a one yard TD pass from Jameis Winston to Cameron Brate.

The Bucs scored on the game’s opening drive, ending with Winston threw an 11 yard TD pass to Brate.

Sean Payton was asked why it took so long to get the offense rolling?

“If I knew, it wouldn’t take that long,” said Payton.

The Saints rebounded after a Thursday night loss at Dallas. New Orleans is now 11-2 on the season. Wins in their final three regular season games would give the 2018 Saints a franchise record with 14 victories.

The Saints still hope to be the number one seed in the NFC. If the Bears beat the Rams Sunday night, New Orleans will be back in that spot with three games to play.