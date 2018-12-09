× Edi-torial: Saints make memories in win over Bucs

Saints head coach Sean Payton said it best after a 28-14 win at Tampa Bay.

“We are in the business of making memories,” he told reporters.

The Saints made a big one on this Sunday in Tampa Bay. Reeling from a loss at Dallas, the Saints headed to halftime at Tampa Bay down 14-3, and with one offensive touchdown scored in their last six quarters.

Momentum changed quickly in the middle of the third quarter when Taysom Hill blocked a Tampa Bay punt. The Saints took over at the Bucs 30 yard line, scored a touchdown, and totally dominated the second half.

The Saints, now 11-2, did not play their best football, not even close. But, they won on the road in a division game.

One of the more interesting nuggets from the network telecast was the mention, on more than one occasion, that Payton showed his team the importance of getting a first round bye in the NFC playoffs. The Saints can do that with two wins in their last three games, no matter what happens to any other team.

And, of course, the number one seed in the NFC, is still a possibility.

Several weeks ago, after a Saints win, Payton said he didn’t know who the Saints were playing past the next opponent. Of course, he knows. Talk like that is just throw away chatter to reporters after a game. The Saints plan their entire in season schedule in the off season, once the schedule is released.

And, of course, he knows how important playing at home in the playoffs is, for the Saints.

They are good outdoors on the road, but great indoors at the Superdome.

A win over the Bucs, helps keep alive the chance that the road to the Super Bowl in the NFC would run right through the Superdome.