Birds eye view: Hot shooting Pelicans win at Detroit in first game of back to back

After a win in Detroit Sunday afternoon, it was on to Boston for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Jrue Holiday scored 37 points, and Julius Randle scored 28 as New Orleans defeated the Pistons, 116-108.

Holiday also had 5 rebounds and 5 assists.

The Pelicans again reached the .500 mark with their 14th win in 28 games.

Anthony Davis scored 6 points in only 26 minutes. He left the game with a hip injury but returned in the third quarter. Davis added 9 rebounds, and 4 assists.

The Pelicans play at Boston Monday night.