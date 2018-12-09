HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 05: A detail shot of the pelican logo on the shorts Arinze Onuaku #21 of the New Orleans Pelicans in a preseason NBA game against the Houston Rockets on October 5, 2013 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The Pelicans won 116 to 115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)
Birds eye view: Hot shooting Pelicans win at Detroit in first game of back to back
HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 05: A detail shot of the pelican logo on the shorts Arinze Onuaku #21 of the New Orleans Pelicans in a preseason NBA game against the Houston Rockets on October 5, 2013 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The Pelicans won 116 to 115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)
After a win in Detroit Sunday afternoon, it was on to Boston for the New Orleans Pelicans.
Jrue Holiday scored 37 points, and Julius Randle scored 28 as New Orleans defeated the Pistons, 116-108.
Holiday also had 5 rebounds and 5 assists.
The Pelicans again reached the .500 mark with their 14th win in 28 games.
Anthony Davis scored 6 points in only 26 minutes. He left the game with a hip injury but returned in the third quarter. Davis added 9 rebounds, and 4 assists.