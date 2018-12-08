Real-time Election Results

UNITED! Atlanta United wins MLS Cup

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 08: Goalkeeper Brad Guzan #1 of Atlanta United reacts after the first goal scored by Josef Martinez #7 in the first half against the Portland Timbers during the 2018 MLS Cup between Atlanta United and the Portland Timbers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Atlanta– Nicknamed “The Five Stripes” Atlanta United defeats the Portland Timbers 2-0 Saturday night inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.  Atlanta United got things going in the 39th minute with a goal by Josef Martinez to give Atlanta 1-0 lead before the half. In the second half Atlanta strikes again, Franco Escobar in the 54th minute give Atlanta United a 2-0 lead to cruise with that score. Atlanta finishes the season with a 21-7-6 record with 69 points. This is the first MLS Cup Title in Team History. Atlanta United formed in 2014 and started playing their first MLS game in 2017.

FINAL STATS:    Goals      Shots            Shots on Target           Possession                Pass Accuracy           Yellow Cards     Red Cards    Offsides      Corners

Atlanta United    2                 9                           4                                       48%                                   73%                                  1                           0                        2                       2

Portland                  0                  8                           3                                      52%                                   73%                                 1                            0                        1                       2