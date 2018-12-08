× UNITED! Atlanta United wins MLS Cup

Atlanta– Nicknamed “The Five Stripes” Atlanta United defeats the Portland Timbers 2-0 Saturday night inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta United got things going in the 39th minute with a goal by Josef Martinez to give Atlanta 1-0 lead before the half. In the second half Atlanta strikes again, Franco Escobar in the 54th minute give Atlanta United a 2-0 lead to cruise with that score. Atlanta finishes the season with a 21-7-6 record with 69 points. This is the first MLS Cup Title in Team History. Atlanta United formed in 2014 and started playing their first MLS game in 2017.

FINAL STATS: Goals Shots Shots on Target Possession Pass Accuracy Yellow Cards Red Cards Offsides Corners

Atlanta United 2 9 4 48% 73% 1 0 2 2

Portland 0 8 3 52% 73% 1 0 1 2