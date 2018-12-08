× Tulane’s Winning Streak, Snapped

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Tulane women’s basketball team saw its four-game winning streak snapped when it suffered a 69-58 loss at the hands of Alabama at Coleman Coliseum on Saturday afternoon.

The Green Wave (7-2) shot just 21.4 percent from the field in the first half and were not able to make up ground in the second half against the Crimson Tide (6-4).

Tulane had an impressive stretch in the second quarter where it held Alabama scoreless for eight minutes, but the Wave only managed 9 points in that eight minutes and could not overcome the Tide’s 14-point advantage at the start of the period.

In the second half, the Tide ballooned their lead to as many as 20, and Tulane’s offense could not keep up. The Green Wave scored 15 of the game’s final 21 points in the fourth quarter when the Crimson Tide lead had expanded to 20, but it was too late for any real chance at a comeback.

Sierra Cheatham led all Tulane players with 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting, and Dynah Jones also reached double figures with 11. Krystal Freeman scored 7 points but topped the team with eight rebounds while Mia Heide added six more rebounds.

Freeman and Harlyn Wyatt tied for the team high with two blocks as the Green Wave out-blocked the Crimson Tide 6-2. Erin Gutierrez led Tulane with three assists. Heide tied her career high with 8 points, and Kaila Anderson had 9 points for Tulane.

Tulane had a very slow start to Saturday’s game. The team did not make a basket for the first 3:30 of the game, and Alabama built an 11-2 lead as the first media timeout rolled around. Tulane shot just 21 percent from the field in the first quarter, going 3 of 14 from the field. The Tide outrebounded the Wave 13-8 and scored 12 points in the paint as they brought a 23-9 lead into the second quarter.

But in the second quarter, the tables turned. The Crimson Tide went the first eight minutes of the period without scoring, and the Green Wave scored the quarter’s first 9 points to cut Alabama’s lead to just 23-18.

Alabama finished the quarter strong, though, scoring 8 points in the final two minutes to take a 31-20 lead into halftime.

In the third quarter, Cheatham scored 6 quick points to cut Alabama’s lead to just 8 points, but a delay occurred in Coleman Coliseum when the roof was leaking small amounts of rain onto the playing surface. When action resumed after about five minutes, the Green Wave’s momentum evaporated and the Tide went on an 11-2 run to put the game out of reach.

Tulane now has its longest break of the season, as the Green Wave will not play again until December 21. When that date rolls around, Tulane will be hosting the 23rd annual Tulane Classic featuring Saint Mary’s, Texas State and Old Dominion. The Green Wave will face Old Dominion in the tournament’s first round on December 21 at 3 p.m.

