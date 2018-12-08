True sportsmanship shines through at state football championships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It was a moment of true sportsmanship among fierce competitors.

Amite High School freshman kicker Liam Adamson sustained a game-ending injury during the LHSAA 2A championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 7.

The crowd applauded in support as Adamson, strapped to a gurney, was loaded onto a cart by medical personnel.

Adamson raised a hand in recognition, and that’s when his opposing players sprang into action.

Welsh High School players Macey Hicks and Alec Iguess ran out to give Adamson some words of encouragement and a quick hug before he left the field.

Moments like this, as the score and the struggle melt away, show what high school sports are really all about.

Amite went on to win their first state title since 2004.