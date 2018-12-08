Secretary of State Election Results
-
Louisiana Secretary of State Election Results
-
Abrams campaign: We don’t accept Kemp declaring himself the winner in Georgia governor race
-
Georgia election officials ordered to review thousands of provisional ballots
-
Secretary of State race headed for a runoff
-
Broward County recounted hundreds of thousands of votes for nothing
-
-
Georgia governor’s race is still undecided as votes continue to be counted
-
Democrats win House race in New Mexico, have now gained 39 seats
-
Early voting for Nov. 6 elections has begun
-
Nelson campaign seeks to lift Florida recount deadlines
-
Stacey Abrams refuses to concede Georgia governor’s race, hoping for runoff
-
-
Viral photo of voter wearing T-shirt with noose, Confederate flag stirs outrage
-
33 million Americans have voted in the midterms, with a surge of younger voters
-
Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith wins Mississippi US Senate runoff