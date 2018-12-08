Louisiana Legislature Election Results
-
Secretary of State Election Results
-
Louisiana Congressional Election Results
-
Louisiana voters approve 6 statewide constitutional amendments
-
Louisiana Secretary of State Election Results
-
Louisiana Legislative Election Results
-
-
Early voting for Nov. 6 elections has begun
-
Secretary of State race headed for a runoff
-
Cindy Hyde-Smith still favored in Mississippi Senate runoff despite controversies
-
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise thanks supporters in midterm election victory speech
-
Voting machines are being transported to polling stations ahead of midterm elections
-
-
Didn’t get an ‘I Voted’ sticker? You’re not alone
-
Sample ballots, polling places for November 6 midterm elections
-
Local voters come out early to cast their ballot in the midterm election