Karr wins third-straight state title

New Orleans -- The Edna Karr Cougars are your LHSAA Class 4A State Champions for the third year in a row. They erased an early 12-point deficit to come back and defeat Warren Easton 28-20. It's their 4th title in the past 7 seasons.

"It was OK knowing that we were going to play a Warren Easton team that was going to come out hungry and throw that first punch and that's what we talked about all week was punching back," said Edna Karr Head Football Coach Brice Brown. "This has been a long journey, man. Being able to keep these kids humble and hungry after winning so many games straight. We didn't really talk about it, we were just trying to be about it."

"I knew the game wasn't over," said Karr Junior Quarterback Leonard Kelly. "It wasn't over like Coach Brice said to me-- just stay poised, stay humble and composed. A defense like that, you've got to stay humble and take the licks and do it for the team and that's what I did out there. I just did it for the team."

"We've been through everything," said Karr Senior running back Ahmad Antoine. "All the hard work paid-off. We started in January working hard. From camp, spring, summertime, all that hard work is going to pay off and it did."

Easton was making their first appearance in the state title game since 2014 and looking to win their first title since 1942. Their early efforts stunned the Cougars out of the gates, and they had a few chances in the final minutes, but Karr's defense made some big plays down the stretch.

"Karr just locked-in and they did what they had to do," said Warren Easton Head Football Coach Jerry Phillips. "Like I said, we made way too many mistakes in all phases of the game and at this point at this level, you can't do that."

With another undefeated, championship season in the books, Karr has now won 26-straight games.