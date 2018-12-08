27th title, #1 performance: Curtis dominates Catholic, 49-7

The John Curtis Patriots not only avenged last year’s loss to Catholic, they routed the Bears 49-7 in the Division I championship game.

The Patriots won their 27th state crown, and produced their greatest performance ever in 36 trips to the Allstate Sugar Bowl Prep Classic finals.

The Patriots rushed for 437 yards, including 80 on this Corey Wren touchdown run that gave Curtis a 21-7 lead late in the first quarter.

In the third quarter, the Patriots scored again on a 60 yard interception return by Donald Clay.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

John Curtis quarterback Collin Guggenheim was voted most outstanding player for the Patriots. He rushed 28 times for 160 yards and a touchdown.

Curtis won its first state title since 2013.

Here's what head coach JT Curtis told his team after the game, as captured by WGNO Sports' Robert O'Shields.