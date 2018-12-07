What are the odds for the Saints and Fiesta Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hank Allen and Jason Logan of Covers.com are back to talk about the upcoming weekend in sports betting. The Saints are on the road in Tampa, who is getting good QB play of late and are stingy at home on defense. What does that mean for the betting line?

Plus some early movement on the Fiesta Bowl line with LSU and UCF. Which team is getting some early action from bettors?

And a touch match-up for the Pelicans Friday night against Memphis. Jason will break down the recent trends.

Covers.com