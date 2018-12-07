× Tulane’s new offensive coordinator joins team Thursday

New Orleans — Tulane announced the hiring of Will Hall as their new offensive coordinator on Tuesday, and Thursday he joined his new team at practice. Hall flew into town Wednesday night and was introduced to the players ahead of Thursday morning’s workout. The Green Wave is just 8 days away from their Cure Bowl match-up with Louisiana, and plans on sticking with the offense they’ve run all season. Hall will spend these final days of the season observing and getting to know the players before working with Head Coach Willie Fritz and the rest of the coaching staff to implement and merge his offensive schemes with what’s already in place.

"Football-wise, number one is get the ball to the good players-- the guys that can do something with it," Hall said. "We've got to get those guys the ball, got to get it to them in multiple ways. And then after that, you've got to be able to run the football. Nobody's putting a ring on their finger without running the football and then being very efficient in the passing game. Being efficient in the passing game's not throwing it 80 times a game. Being efficient is completing passes for yardage. We want to get over the top of people's heads, create explosive plays and then we want to be very multiple. We want to be very multiple with what I call hybrid-type athletes -- guys that are tight ends, that can line-up in a lot of different spots and then running backs that can line-up in a lot of different spots. Those are the guys that allow you to give the defense a lot of different pictures and not exactly know what you're going to be in. So that's the direction we want to move."

Hall joins the Tulane staff from American Athletic Conference foe, Memphis, where he was the Tigers' Associate Head Coach and Tight Ends Coach. He helped lead Memphis to the AAC championship game for the second-straight season and their 5th-straight bowl game appearance.

Before that, Hall spent the previous season as the offensive coordinator for the Ragin' Cajuns, who happen to be Tulane's next and final opponent of the season.