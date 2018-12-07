× The Avengers assemble for the first trailer to their latest movie End Game

LOS ANGELES, LA — Comic book fans can rejoice.

That’s because Marvel Studios has officially released the trailer and the name of Avengers 4

It’s called Avengers: Endgame and you can watch the trailer right here!

The movie, a sequel to Avengers: Infinity War, will be released on April 26th, 2019 instead of the previously announced May 3rd, 2019.

This will allow the film to be released in the U.S. and the UK simultaneously.

Avengers: Endgame will be the final Avengers film in the Marvel Universe’s 22 film collection.