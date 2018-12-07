Slidell Police morn passing of Mounted Patrol horse

SLIDELL – A Slidell Police Department Mounted Patrol horse has passed away.

Bear, a former racehorse who served with the Slidell Police Department for 20 years, completed over 150 assignments and was ridden by police chief Randy Fandal during Mardi Gras parades in 2018.

The 25-year-old horse was owned and cared for by Captain Marvin Bordelon and his family, Officer Eldon Juneau, Julia Shanks, and Lewis Stables, according to the SPD.

“Bear was a confident and experienced police horse who loved interacting with the citizens of Slidell,” Detective Daniel Seuzeneau said. “He will be missed by his fellow Mounted Patrol horses, Kaiden, Maia, Trooper, and Chesney.”