Santa Claus has his own podcast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- It seems like everyone has a podcast these days... right? No. Literally. Even Santa is getting in on the action. Subscribe now to Santa’s podcast!

The podcast features nine... eight- to 15-minute-long episodes. Santa explains everything from how he delivers toys to homes without chimneys... to Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer.

The podcast has received rave reviews on iTunes. Just search the platform for “Santa’s podcast” then subscribe for free!

Follow Kinsey on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.