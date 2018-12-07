Preservation Resource Center of New Orleans Holiday Homes Tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The Preservation Resource Center of New Orleans is celebrating 43 years of their iconic holiday home tours!

We got a sneak peek of some of the homes that will be featured on this year's tour with PRC's Executive Director Danielle Del Sol.

Advance sale tickets are $30 for PRC members, $45 for non-members. $30 for groups of ten or more. Day-of-tour tickets are $50.

All tickets purchased online will be held at the will call table at Trinity Episcopal Church (1320 Jackson Ave) on the days of the tour.

The PRC's annual Holiday Home Tour returns on December 8 and 9.

