Parking allowed on neutral ground ahead of potential flooding threat

NEW ORLEANS — Parking will be allowed on the neutral ground and on sidewalks in New Orleans starting at 10 p.m. Friday night in response to the possibility of flash flooding during Saturday’s predicted heavy rain.

It appears the leading edge of the system will arrive in Tangipahoa Parish late in the morning and push through the New Orleans metro area and North Shore through the early afternoon and into the evening. The bulk of the moisture should be gone by 8 p.m. Saturday.

A flash flood watch is in effect for most of the area on Saturday.

