Parent Tested Parent Approved holiday gift ideas

NEW ORLEANS — From life-saving, to memory making, to trending and timeless gifts, the long awaited annual Parent Tested Parent Approved holiday gift list is being revealed and this year there is something cool for the whole family!

+ Life Saving Gifts – Perfect for Moms! Every mother’s wish is to keep her child safe. Research suggests that close to half of all fatal food allergy reactions are triggered by food consumed outside the home. This life-saving pocket sized device developed at MIT can detect the smallest traces of certain food allergens like peanut protein and gluten. Simple enough for a small child to use, this parent tested parent approved gift is a must!

+ Magical Gifts – Perfect for Kids! For the kid who loves to play make believe…bring the imaginary to life! A personalized book starring them that serves to encourage the use of their imagination while teaching them values like tolerance, empathy, and generosity. And, according to a study by Scholastic, 83% of children said they love being read to aloud, so it’s the perfect gift for any kid including nieces and nephews!

+ Experiential Gifts – Perfect for Dads! The perfect devices for dedicated dads or the gadget loving guru in your life! This innovative audio technology is changing the way people experience sound! Imagine being able to capture and record your child’s voice in a crowd like during a concert, recital, or school play? And with an array of headsets and other neat features, it’s the perfect gift for music lovers and tech savvy siblings!

+ Generational Gifts– Perfect for Grandparents and Grandkids! This year, the hottest gifts are those that are both timeless and trendy because they’re cool and keep with family fun and tradition! Whether it’s the most sought-after toy that earns you “greatest gift status”, stylish sleepwear or fun food for family slumber parties with grandpa and grandma, or retro-looking turn tables that have a modern spin for millennials, there is no shortage of awesome products that will impress the generations!