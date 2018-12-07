Mid City holiday display lands on Reddit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- MojoMartini is trending upwards on Reddit with their photo of an unforgettable Mid City holiday display.

The picture shows very enthusiastic Christmas decor... from lawn to chimney!

Next door... a tiny but illuminated sign reads, “Ditto” with an arrow pointing to the brightly lit holiday house.

As clever as the ditto decor is... it makes us wonder if this is why Louisiana ranked #36 on GetCenturyLink's Christmas Spirit List!

