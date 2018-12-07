× Ingram nominated as Saints Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

New Orleans — Saints running back, Mark Ingram, was selected as the New Orleans Saints nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. The league announced 32 nominees– one from each NFL team– who will be in the running to win the award, which goes to a player making a positive impact on their community.

Ingram is in his 8th season in the NFL– all with the Saints. He has rushed for 467 yards and 4 touchdowns in 8 games this season.

The winner will be announced at the NFL Honors event the night before Super Bowl LIII. Fans can vote by tweeting anything with “Ingram” and #WPMOYChallenge.