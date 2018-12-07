Hollywood South News with Jabari Thomas: Documentary explores a Sunni Patterson trip back to New Orleans 12 years after Katrina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Of all the devastating stories to come out of Hurricane Katrina, one, in particular, appealed to local filmmakers so much so, that it resulted in a new film called Artist in Exile. The film is part documentary, part poetry and tells the story of a local woman by the name of Sunni Patterson, who returns to the city, 12 years after Katrina.

The film was produced by Kiyoko McCrae and produced by Stephanie McKee. To find out more about the documentary you can visit their Facebook page.