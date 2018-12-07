Franklin Ave. Baptist Church unveils impressive new sanctuary in New Orleans East

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The thousands of New Orleans residents that worship weekly at Franklin Ave. Baptist Church now have an impressive new home from which to pray on the I-10 in New Orleans East.

The $35 million state-of-the-art complex sits on 25 acres and includes youth and children's ministries, and seats 3,500.

Dedication for the new sanctuary is this weekend and Senior Pastor Fred Luter says it is his hope that the church serves the community as much as it serves his members.

Luter says, "One thing we are most excited about, what we can help bring to this community. We're not just coming to have church on Sundays, close the doors, and go back to where ever they live at. We want to invest in this new Orleans East community. We have 3,500 people come and worship here every Sunday morning and during the week. After service they gonna be hungry, they are going to be looking for something to eat, somewhere to shop, so we are looking to not only add to the psychical part of New Orleans East, but also the economical part and of course spiritual part."

Sunday's ribbon-cutting is at 9am, followed by church service at 10.

Franklin Ave. Baptist Church is located at 8110 I-10 Service Road – South