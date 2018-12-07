Firehouse Subs Helps Saves Lives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Firehouse Subs

"At Firehouse Subs, subs are only part of our story. A portion of your purchase in 2018 at all US Firehouse Subs locations goes to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, to be used to provide lifesaving equipment to first responders. Since the Foundation started, it has granted over $37.7 million to provide equipment, training, and support to hometown heroes. All because at Firehouse Subs we believe that making great subs is not enough; you have to do good, too." - firehousesubs.com

Firehouse Subs is also participating in WGNO's Coats for Kids. For every coat that gets donated, you can get one free small sub sandwich.

Address Vets at Belmont #1492 3814 Veterans Blvd. Ste. B Metairie, LA 70002

Phone 504-324-3446

